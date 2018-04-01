Ameren Reaches Agreement in Rate Change Case

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement between the Office of the Public Counsel, the PSC staff, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Union Electric Company regarding the case involving Ameren Missouri. The agreement resolves all issues in a rate case filed by the natural gas company in June 2010.



The agreement approved by the Commission authorizes Ameren Missouri a net increase of approximately $5.6 million in annual non-gas operating revenues. Non-gas costs include operating and maintenance expenses and a return on investments in the natural gas mains and service lines that carry natural gas to the to the customer's home or business.



The rate increase reflects the company's investments in infrastructure and the increased cost of providing natural gas service to its customers since its last general rate increase in March 2007. The rate increase will take effect for service on and after February 1, 2011. The PSC staff estimates the impact on a typical residential customer will be around $3.30 a month.



Ameren Missouri serves approximately 126,000 natural gas customers in Missouri.

