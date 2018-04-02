Ameren's Earning Guidance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The utility company Ameren Corporation today is reaffirming its earnings guidance for 2007. The St. Louis-based company expects earnings in the range of $2.80 cents to $3.50. Ameren says it will reaffirm its guidance at meetings today with investors at the 42nd Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference. The company will release its quarterly and nine-month earnings this Friday.