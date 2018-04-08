Ameren Says Company Is 'Victim' of Storm Damage

Ameren officials are testifying today during a Missouri Public Service Commission hearing looking into the eastern Missouri power outages caused by July storms. The hearing had been set before an ice-and-snow-storm again left thousands of Ameren customers in the St. Louis area without power four weeks ago. Ron Zdellar is Ameren's vice president for energy delivery. He told reporters during a break in the hearing that Ameren is, "really a victim of the storm damage to trees." Zdellar says Ameren can't cut down trees outside the easements for its power lines. But he says that could be an issue for legislators to consider during their 2007 session.