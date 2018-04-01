Ameren Says System Holding Up

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The sweltering weather that has settled over Missouri is stressing AmerenUE's system, but so far, the company says outages have been kept to a minimum. The region is in the midst of a heat wave with temperatures in the upper 90s and beyond, and there is no end in sight. The forecast calls for more of the same over the next several days. The St. Louis-based utility says it is on alert with a contingent of crews ready to respond to any outage, a concern because of both the prolonged high temperatures and the high volume of electricity created by air conditioner usage. AmerenUE vice president Richard mark says that so far, outages have been only slightly higher than typical for summer. And most have been resolved quickly.