Ameren settles Missouri lawsuit involving well pollution

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Missouri has settled a lawsuit involving pollution of drinking water wells in St. Charles west of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Ameren settled a lawsuit last month with several companies in charge of cleaning up contamination at the Hayford Bridge Road Superfund site.

Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Findett Real Estate Corp. sued Ameren in late 2012, accusing it of not paying its share of the cleanup.

The lawsuit accused an Ameren substation of causing a separate plume of groundwater contamination, and that the plaintiff companies had paid to clean up the utility's contamination.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

Ameren said the settlement allows it to focus on cleanup.