Ameren to Add Ashland Substation

"The increasing electric demand in this area is continually growing every year," said Larry Merry, Ameren UE manager. "Our engineers have been studying it for many years, and they've decided we're at a point where we need to add more facilities."

The Ameren UE substation will provide more efficient and reliable power even if Ashland triples in size.

Electricity is just the first part of preparing Ashland for the future. Mayor Alan Bauer says the town needs new sewer lines, water pipes and roads.

"Anyone who's lived here in the past knows that it's harder to get out of town at about 8:00 in the morning and harder to get back in around 4:00 or 5:00," he noted.

Bauer also says the most important thing Ashland needs now is new businesses to increase tax revenue to help pay for improved infrastructure.

The new substation will be ready by June 1.