Ameren UE Wants to Save Abandonded Docks

Something new has made Missouri's most wanted list. Ameren UE wants abandoned docks.

"This particular dock that ran in the local newspaper was seen as one that someone might recognize. And we thought well we'll give it a shot, put a reward out and perhaps we could find the responsible owner," Ameren UE Shoreline Manager Jeff Freen said.

The abandoned docks wash away for a number of reasons.

Dean Pluth of Factory Sales said, "A lot of them are just not maintained or the people don't live in the area. And the bad storms that we have come through and that puts a real toll on them, and then the rough waters of the Lake of the Ozarks can tear them up pretty good."

Styrofoam makes them float, but that deteriorates, too. B esides maintenance, another way to prevent the docks from washing away is by using black tubs, which are encapsulated foam. The tubs act as a floating device for the docks, and by 2008 all docks must have these.

Ameren UE wants people to stop allowing docks to go to waste.

"We're very interested in helping people become a little more responsible with their property, and keeping an eye on that making sure the wind doesn't take it away," Freen commented.

Keeping the docks in shape means a cleaner and safer lake. The runaway dock is now under Ameren UE's watch at a dock builder.