America's Fastest Texter

JEFFERSON CITY- The U.S. Cellular "Text Your Way to $10,000" Tournament rolled into Jefferson City on Sunday. The tournament started in April, and has various texting machines roaming the country.



One of those machines came to Jefferson City, and a father daughter team, came with it. Sixteen-year-old Michaela Smith and her father have been following one of the machines for four months now.



Michaela held first place for more than a month, but slipped down to third place. She is trying to inch her way to the top of the leader board.



Her father Jerry Smith says it started out as a joke.



"We joked around about it and said, if you win it we'll go to Disneyland or something, and found out she was really good at it and it became a college fund," Smith said.



The duo is serious about winning the "College fund", and has plans to follow the machine to Kansas City Memorial Day weekend.



According to The Wireless Association, Americans sent more than 1.5 trillion text messages last year, that adds up to about 5 billion text messages per day.



