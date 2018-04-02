'America's Got Talent' Champ to Try Politics Again

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The one-time winner of the NBC show "America's Got Talent" has decided to make another stab at politics.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Neal Boyd of Sikeston will seek election as a Republican in the newly drawn 149th Missouri House District. Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder made the announcement Saturday at a Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day event.

Boyd is the first GOP candidate to announce his intention to seek that seat. Democratic state Rep. Steve Hodges also plans to run.

Hodges' current district is split into parts of three districts under the new map.

Boyd won the network TV show and its $1 million prize in 2008. He announced a run for a state House seat last fall but later pulled out.