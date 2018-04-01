America's Top New Year's Resolution Brings in New Faces

COLUMBIA - For some, the new year calls for changes—changes that usually involve a workout routine and stable diet.

The University of Scranton released a study Wednesday that concluded the top five New Year's resolutions for 2014 in America involved losing weight and staying fit and healthy. Losing weight accounted for the top spot.

Curves owner Patricia Jacques said it takes more than just working out right after the New Year hits.

"It's a lifestyle," Jacques said. "It's not just a first of the year thing. You have to make a commitment, [and you have to] do it by choice."

She said there are plenty of ways to stay fit, and each person has to find what works well for them. Jacques said working out is very important and that's one of the things she pushes people to do, but she said maintaining a stable diet "works wonders."

"The main thing is to be consistent in it," Jacques said. "What a lot of people don't know is just switching to water is a huge way to lose weight. If you drink at least 64 ounces of water a day and you're not normally a water drinker, you will see a result."

Workers from Wilson's Fitness and Gold's Gym said business has been slower than usual, but there has been a steady inflow of people through the first week of the New Year.

The study from Scranton University also stated out of the 45 percent of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, only 8 percent of Americans succeed.

