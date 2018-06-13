American Airlines Announces Columbia Flight Times
FORT WORTH, Tx - American Airlines announced Wednesday that flights from Columbia to Dallas and Chicago will begin on Feb. 14, 2013.
Here are the flight times for the Columbia Regional Airport service:
|No.
|To and From (Airport)
|Time
|1
|Chicago O'Hare International Airport
|
Departing from Columbia at 1:55 p.m. daily
Arriving in Columbia at 5:10 p.m. daily
|2
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
|
Departing from Columbia at 6:45 a.m. daily and at 5.40 p.m. everyday except Saturday
Arriving in Columbia at 1: 25 p.m daily and 8:25 p.m. everyday except Saturday
This is part of American Airlines expansion to launch service to markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America.
According to a news release from the American Airlines, customers can start booking for these routes beginning Nov. 4, 2012.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – Parents filled the cafeteria of Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday night to share their feelings on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A U.S. District judge denied an effort by Planned Parenthood to stop the enforcement of state regulation of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Sedalia police are warning local businesses to beware of customers trying to use fake money to make real... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the house committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state Office... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education. The... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling. Dan Hall,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson City are worried new middle school boundary lines could break up friendships and... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - High school students can now earn multiple college credits for proficiency in more than one language. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
in