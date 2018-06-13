American Airlines Announces Columbia Flight Times

FORT WORTH, Tx - American Airlines announced Wednesday that flights from Columbia to Dallas and Chicago will begin on Feb. 14, 2013.

Here are the flight times for the Columbia Regional Airport service:

No. To and From (Airport) Time 1 Chicago O'Hare International Airport Departing from Columbia at 1:55 p.m. daily Arriving in Columbia at 5:10 p.m. daily 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Departing from Columbia at 6:45 a.m. daily and at 5.40 p.m. everyday except Saturday Arriving in Columbia at 1: 25 p.m daily and 8:25 p.m. everyday except Saturday

This is part of American Airlines expansion to launch service to markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

According to a news release from the American Airlines, customers can start booking for these routes beginning Nov. 4, 2012.