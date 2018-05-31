American Heart Association Raises Awareness of Heart Disease

COLUMBIA - People were decked out in red Friday for a good cause.

Friday was the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart health, the number one killer of women. The whole month of February is dedicated to the cause.

Doctors said red helps people remind people of heart conditions.

MU scientists are ranked among the top researchers in the field, working for cures or treatments of heart diseases.

Emergency doctor Eric Gross said there are multiple ways to keep one's heart healthy.

"Prevention is usually through a healthy diet, exercise and seeing your doctor regularly," he said.

Those who already have some form of heart disease need to continue taking the medications they are already on, turn to a healthy diet and exercising regularly, Gross said.

While exercise is helpful, Gross said those with heart conditions should first talk to their doctor to see what exercises best suit them.

"Starting off with just some walking," he said. "Could be as much as heavy aerobic exercise, depending on what your heart can take."

Exercise alone will not fully protect your hear from diseases, Gross said.

"Avoiding highly saturated fats is the most important, so the bacon cheeseburger that you'd like to have, may not be the best meal for you," he said.

Gross said that those in an advanced age who might not be able to do high impact exercise can resort to exercises in pools or go to physical therapists who can help them with specific exercises suited for their age and condition. He also recommends kicking the habit for those who are smokers.