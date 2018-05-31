American Heart Association Raises Awareness of Heart Disease

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 07 2014 Feb 7, 2014 Friday, February 07, 2014 7:47:00 AM CST February 07, 2014 in News
By: Eduardo Gonzalez, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - People were decked out in red Friday for a good cause.

Friday was the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart health, the number one killer of women. The whole month of February is dedicated to the cause.

Doctors said red helps people remind people of heart conditions.

MU scientists are ranked among the top researchers in the field, working for cures or treatments of heart diseases.

Emergency doctor Eric Gross said there are multiple ways to keep one's heart healthy.

"Prevention is usually through a healthy diet, exercise and seeing your doctor regularly," he said.

Those who already have some form of heart disease need to continue taking the medications they are already on, turn to a healthy diet and exercising regularly, Gross said.

While exercise is helpful, Gross said those with heart conditions should first talk to their doctor to see what exercises best suit them.

"Starting off with just some walking," he said. "Could be as much as heavy aerobic exercise, depending on what your heart can take."

Exercise alone will not fully protect your hear from diseases, Gross said.

"Avoiding highly saturated fats is the most important, so the bacon cheeseburger that you'd like to have, may not be the best meal for you," he said.

Gross said that those in an advanced age who might not be able to do high impact exercise can resort to exercises in pools or go to physical therapists who can help them with specific exercises suited for their age and condition. He also recommends kicking the habit for those who are smokers.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
29 minutes ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
37 minutes ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:47 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Busy day for state leadership after Greitens announces resignation
Busy day for state leadership after Greitens announces resignation
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:28:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to Greitens resignation
Lawmakers react to Greitens resignation
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri lawmakers have conflicting opinions regarding Greitens' announcement on Tuesday that he plans to resign. Gina Mitten,... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:27:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

5-year-old girl dropped at wrong bus stop on first day of summer school
5-year-old girl dropped at wrong bus stop on first day of summer school
JEFFERSON CITY - Summer vacation is in full swing, but summer school is just getting started and educators in Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in Continuous News

New partnership to improve free summer lunch program for Columbia kids
New partnership to improve free summer lunch program for Columbia kids
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and a local food bank are collaborating to improve the annual free lunch programs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:29:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Former inmate claims corrections officer, therapist assaulted her
Former inmate claims corrections officer, therapist assaulted her
ST. LOUIS - A former inmate at a Missouri prison has accused a corrections officer and a mental health therapist... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Sen. Claire McCaskill dodges questions regarding Greitens' resignation
Sen. Claire McCaskill dodges questions regarding Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill refused to address Gov. Eric Greitens resignation at an event for veterans and their families... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Family and friends react to revelations in DeBrodie death investigation
Family and friends react to revelations in DeBrodie death investigation
FULTON - New court documents released Wednesday detail the night Carl DeBrodie died. Among the documents was a complaint that... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

Law enforcement torch run kicks off Special Olympics weekend
Law enforcement torch run kicks off Special Olympics weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri ranks number seven in the world for the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser ranking. The... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Man no longer facing charges in fatal Lake of the Ozarks boating crash
UPDATED: Man no longer facing charges in fatal Lake of the Ozarks boating crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — A survivor of a fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash is no longer facing criminal... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

MU safety programs receive insurance company grants
MU safety programs receive insurance company grants
COLUMBIA - State Farm Insurance awarded $141,000 to several programs at the University of Missouri Wednesday. The money will... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News

New complaint says Carl DeBrodie died from fight-related injuries
New complaint says Carl DeBrodie died from fight-related injuries
JEFFERSON CITY - A new complaint filed in the wrongful death lawsuit for the death of Carl DeBrodie said he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT May 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 84°
2pm 86°
3pm 86°
4pm 85°