American Legion Holds 9/11 Memorial

COLUMBIA - Members of the American Legion-Post 202 in Columbia held a 9/11 memorial service Tuesday morning on the 11th anniversary of the attacks.

At the time of each of the September 11th attacks from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.,a brief paragraph of remembrance was read.

Bugles Across America co-organized the service and played for the event.

Veterans and onlookers were on hand to remember the many victims.

"All veterans feel a certain respect towards our country and our community," said Rick Kitchen, commander at the American Legion-Post 202.

President Obama declared September 11, 2012 to be Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.