American Public Works Association reaccredits City of Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department was recognized for “model practices” during its recent reaccreditation by the American Public Works Association.

Columbia was the fifth city in the nation to become accredited by the APWAAPWA in 2001 and is currently one of only seven municipalities accredited in Missouri.

Evaluators from the APWAAPWA visited the Public Works Department on April 14 and 15. The evaluation team reviewed 216 practices from 34 chapters of the Public Works Management Practices Manual.

The Public Works Department has been reaccredited four times since 2001.

The accreditation department of the APWAAPWA is located in Kansas City. The other accredited cities in Missouri are: Belton, Chesterfield, Lee’s Summit, Maryland Heights, Springfield and Grain Valley.