American Red Cross hosts statewide disaster summit after flooding

COLUMBIA - In response to the recent flooding across the state, the American Red Cross was hosting a collective impact summit on disasters Wednesday and Thursday for more than 75 organizations. According to a news release, Gov. Jay Nixon opened the event.

The release said, "The goal of the summit is to bring together community partners from across the state to build, strengthen and define relationships between organizations before the next disaster."

A Multi-Agency Resource Center will allow the participating organizations to demonstrate their services to those attending the conference.

Eastern Missouri regional disaster officer Chris Harmon said, "The next flood or tornado is coming. Let's build resiliency around the state through stronger partnerships between our responding agencies."

Each person attending the conference will receive a survivor's profile and participate in the demonstrations as a client.

The release said, "This will allow organizers and participants to identify gaps and solutions to challenges that occur during real disasters and develop a better understanding of the client's experience."

The summit was being held at the Stoney Creek Inn Hotel and Conference Center.