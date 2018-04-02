American Red Cross Raises Over $10,000

COLUMBIA - A radiothon hosted by Zimmer Radio Group helped raise over $11,000 for the American Red Cross for relief efforts in Joplin, Mo.

Different radio stations around Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo., received donations at various Gerbes stores in in the two cities. On-Air talent from KWOS held their morning program at Gerbes West in Jefferson City while KATI-FM talent was on site at the store throughout the day.

In Columbia, Clear 99, KCMQ, KSSE, KTGR and KTXY placed personalities at the Gerbes store on Nifong Boulevard.

Locations in Columbia raised $6,874 and locations in Jefferson City raised $4,356.