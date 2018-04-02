American Royal Parade moving from downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After decades in downtown Kansas City, the American Royal Parade was set to move to Kauffman Stadium.

Jennifer Kraenzle, special events coordinator for the American Royal, said the move was designed to inject new energy into the parade, which has been held for 90 years.

The route for the parade on Oct. 3 was not final Friday but Kraenzle said it likely would make a half circle around the baseball stadium.

The Kansas City Star reports this is the first time the parade will be paired with the American Royal's four-day World Series of Barbecue, which was also set to move to the Truman Sports Complex.

The Saturday morning parade would be a lead-in to a day-long Cowtown Family Fun Fest. Kraenzle said organizers were hoping to attract more families to the event.