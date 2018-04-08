AmeriCorps Brings Volunteers to Eldon

A life change for AmeriCorps members like Toby Glavin.

"I'm going to be a math teacher, and it just kind of sounded like a great opportunity to do what I enjoy, which is helping kids with their math," Glavin explained.

"AmeriCorps is allowing us to address individual needs, in one-on-one tutoring, or in small groups," added Daphney Partridge.

There's a great need for the 16 AmeriCorps members in the Eldon district because many students are at-risk and too many drop out.

For the past five years, Eldon's drop-out rate was higher than the Missouri average.

"We've struggled academically for a number of years," admitted C.J. Huff, "and it's been a direct result of not having the support structures in place to help struggling students."

Now, thanks to AmeriCorps volunteers young and old, one support structure is in place.

"To me, that's the main purpose in life, helping children become productive adults," Moore said.

The 16 members will receive a full- or part-time living allowance from AmeriCorps while completing up to 1,700 hours of required service.