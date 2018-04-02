Americorps Collects Blankets

They handed out free hot chocolate and cookies to encourage shoppers to purchase a blanket or two and drop them in the collection bin.

They say with heating costs as high as they are, some simply can't afford it. Blankets, they say, can help out.

"It's a good feeling to help people, especially during the winter season when people are in such need, um, with food and gifts and all the things that happen during the holiday season," said Jill Flakne Americorps volunteer. "But that's just what we do, we're in service all day and helping other people because we think it takes everybody to make things right."

Wal-mart is not the only place you can donate a blanket.

Sutherland's and Mosers, in Fulton, have Americorps bins set up as well.

The collection drive will continue all the way through Christmas, so they encourage anybody to help out.