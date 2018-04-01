Amish Man Dies After Being Pinned by Buggy

KIRKSVILLE (AP) -- An Amish man has died after he was pinned under his buggy in rural Canton. The Lewis County Sheriff's office announced Thursday that 70-year-old Tobias S. Borntreger, of rural Canton, died Wednesday when he was trapped under the right rear wheel of a cart loaded with wood. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that Borntreger apparently fell off the seat or was walking beside two horses that were pulling the cart when he was pinned.