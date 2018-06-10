Amnesty program for delinquent Missouri taxpayers to begin

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Starting this week, delinquent Missouri taxpayers can pay back taxes without penalties or interest under a temporary amnesty program.

The program begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 30. Participants must follow tax laws and pay on time for the next eight years or face paying previously waived fines and interest.

Revenue department estimates show roughly 350,000 taxpayers could be eligible, potentially making the program one of the most high-impact legislative measures this year.

The amnesty period is expected to raise more than $75 million for the state. Lawmakers earmarked about $40 million to pay for adult dental benefits for Medicaid recipients and a provider rate increase. The rest would be considered general revenue.

Similar tax amnesty programs were enacted this year in Kansas, Indiana, Maryland and Oklahoma.

[This story has been updated for clarity.]