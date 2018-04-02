Amtrak Delays

Amtrak passengers in Jefferson City played the waiting game. Expected to depart at 3:33 p.m., the train wasn't there. Five delays and two and a half hours later, some passengers were in tears, others were distraught.

"I'm suppose to be in St. Louis at six for a graduation that I'm going to miss now due to the train," passenger Brenda Sanders said.

The delays are a problem that MoDOT has been dealing with for the past two weeks.

"Union Pacific felt that because of the large volume of freight trains that were coming through, they didn't want to run the Amtrak. They wanted us to know that if we did decide to run Amtrak, the delays suffered would be huge," Rod Massman, with MoDOT, said.

U.P. is Union Pacific, the owners of the tracks. U.P. dictates which trains get to use the tracks, but with Amtrak back and running on Wednesday, the delays remained.

"The later and later it gets, such as what happened today, I just get this sinking feeling, it doesn't feel good at all," Ray Walker, an Amtrak Volunteer Employee, said.