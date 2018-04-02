Amtrak Suspends Two Train Routes Due to Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY - Amtrak announced Friday it will extend the suspension of a Missouri River Runner round-trip between St. Louis and Kansas City through July 12.

Union Pacific freight traffic was moved from flooded tracks onto the River Runner route west of Jefferson City.

The morning westbound train from St. Louis and the afternoon eastbound train from Kansas City are suspended to make room for the freight trains. Other River Runner trips will continue to run.

Alternate transportation by chartered motorcoach will be available to and from St. Louis, Kirkwood, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Kansas City.