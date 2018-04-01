Amusement park settles suit over pollution claims

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri environmental group said it and the owner of a Kansas City amusement park have reached a federal lawsuit settlement over claims that the park illegally dumped pollutants into the Missouri River.

Online court records show a judge signed off on the deal between the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Cedar Fair LP and its subsidiary Worlds of Fun LLC.

The lawsuit alleged that the Worlds of Fun park violated federal clean-water laws by discharging illegal levels of wastewater and stormwater that included chlorine, copper, oil and grease.

The environmental group said in a statement Thursday that the deal requires Worlds of Fun to adopt a compliance plan that will include an educational kiosk about stormwater pollution, and to spend $100,000 on environmental projects in a local watershed.