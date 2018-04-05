An accident leaves one dead in Chariton County

CHARITON COUNTY - A fatal accident happened at Lake Drive and John Clark Drive in Lake Nehai Tonkayea Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Christopher Cunningham, 46, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Chariton County Sheriff Chris Hughes pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cunningham was wearing his seat belt.

His 2007 Chevrolet Pickup was at a total loss.