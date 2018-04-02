An End To St. Louis Flights?

Terry Higgins waits for her delayed flight at Columbia Regional Airport. She says ground transportation is an option, but "not convenient, it takes longer."

That's why she will continue to use the airport, even if she can only fly to Kansas City.

Ground transportation, however, may soon be the only option for travelers going to St. Louis.

"Because of the scarcity of flights to St. Louis or Kansas City, they're still gonna get in their car or take Mo-X, which is a very efficient, well-run organization to get people to the airport," said Chamber of Commerce President Don Laird.

Mo-X owner Norm Ruebling says he doesn't like the possible change.

"I'm a little disappointed that they're not flying to both cities," he said, "because I think it's good to have both. I think you get better connections in St. Louis."

Ruebling has already seen business from problems at the airport.

"We do haul a lot of their passengers that are stranded," he said.

Mo-X provides 12 daily trips to St. Louis and says the demand for transportation to there is always higher than Kansas City and will stay in high demand if there are no more flights. The U.S. Department of Transportation has to approve the proposal before ending flights to St. Louis.