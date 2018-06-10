An event dedicated to helping the homeless aims to raise money with an auction

FULTON – All of the proceeds from a silent auction in Fulton on Wednesday will go towards providing shelter and services for homeless people in Callaway County.

The nonprofit Our House: Caring for Callaway’s Homeless is hosting the event.

It is the only organization that provides direct services for the homeless in Callaway County.

Executive director of Our House, Brad Sheppard, said there is a substantial need in the community for resources to help the homeless.

"In that whole time that I've worked here, there's never been a night where we haven't housed somebody. So there's never been a night where we say there's nobody here to care for so we'll just shut down for the night. So every night we've had one or more persons here, so there's definitely a need," Sheppard said.

Founded in 1970, Our House shelters, educates and advocates for the homeless to be treated fairly and respectfully.

With the help of volunteers, the organization aims to inform the community about housing insecurity and the needs of the homeless.

Volunteers also encourage community support, networking, opportunities and information for people experiencing homelessness.

The group provides secure shelter and housing solutions for the homeless.

It runs two shelters, Haven House, which opened in 2000 for families with children, and Wiley House, which is an overnight shelter for men and women that opened in 2009.

As the primary fundraiser for Our House, profits from the auction will help the nonprofit continue its work in the community.

The event will take place at Beks restaurant in Fulton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It's really important to Our House to keep them up and running, and we need to support the homeless shelter here in town to keep their resources available to people that need them. So just come out and support, you know, a really great charity," said Tessa Harder, the general manager of Beks.

The nearly 70 items up for auction were donated by members of the community.

The items include hand-made quilts, original artwork and household items.

There will also be a raffle for a Brick District Basket full of certificates and items from Fulton's downtown businesses.

The goal is to raise $3,000 in order to continue their work as the New Year begins.