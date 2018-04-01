Analysis: Boeing Bid Could Impact Mo. Regardless

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is in a wait-and-see mode after submitting a bid to Boeing Co. for a new airplane assembly plant.

But even if Missouri loses the competition, the effort to lure Boeing could have several results.

Lawmakers who approved an incentive package in a special session say their quick work and bipartisan cooperation should be a signal to other businesses that Missouri wants them here.

The negotiations to pass the Boeing incentives also could result in a renewed push during the 2014 session by Gov. Jay Nixon and some senators for an overhaul of Missouri's existing tax credits.

And House Speaker Tim Jones says if Missouri doesn't get the Boeing facility, the state may need to look more closely at changing its labor and tax policies.