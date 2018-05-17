Analysis: Missouri GOPs modify their conservatism

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Republicans who hold large legislative majorities routinely promote their conservative credentials.

But to pass legislation this year, they had to moderate that conservatism in many cases.

The Republicans' most prominent accomplishment in their recently concluded session was an income tax cut that they enacted by overriding a veto of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. But to pass it, they had to scale it back from last year.

They also toned down the gun legislation that reached Nixon's desk - opting to approve concealed guns for teachers but not to try to nullify federal gun-control policies.

On other bills, Republicans worked with some Democrats, including on a rewrite of the state's criminal laws and a student transfer policy for unaccredited school districts.