Analysis: Months of work by Missouri lawmakers end in chaos

By: Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's legislative session ended in chaos amid partisan gridlock and the resignation of House Speaker John Diehl.

Fewer than 50 bills were passed in the last week of session that ended Friday. Lawmakers typically pass at least 100 measures or more in the time span.

The week started with the Senate grinding to a halt as Democrats vowed to block work following Republicans' forced vote on a right-to-work measure.

The House was interrupted mid-week by a Kansas City Star story that said Diehl had exchanged sexually suggestive texts with a 19-year-old Capitol intern.

Despite the lack of action, the Republican-led Legislature still passed a number of high-priority bills. Those include cuts to welfare and the length of time available for jobless benefits, as well as right-to-work.