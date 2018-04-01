Anderson Group home Owners Get More Time to Reply to Lawsuit

JOPLIN (AP) - The owners of a group home for the mentally ill that burned down last year will have 30 more days to reply to a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon. The state suit claims Robert and Laverne DuPont were running the Anderson group home and three others illegally. A Jasper County judgeTuesday declined to dismiss the lawsuit against the DuPonts, owners of the four southwest Missouri homes that lost their licenses in December and have since closed. But the Joplin couple was granted more time to respond. The DuPonts have been embroiled in legal difficulties since a fatal fire November 27 at their group home in Anderson killed eleven people. The lawsuit contends Joplin River of Life Ministries -- which operated the Anderson home and three others -- was secretly and illegally run by Robert DuPont.