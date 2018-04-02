Anderson Ready for Familiar Faces Against Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (AP) - Arkansas coach Mike Anderson still looks up and down the Missouri roster and sees "family."

The former Tigers coach will greet that family on the court for the first time since leaving for the Razorbacks nearly two years ago on Saturday when Arkansas (15-9, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) hosts Missouri.

Anderson coached the Tigers (18-6, 7-4) for five seasons, leading the school to the NCAA tournament in each of his final three seasons. Missouri was a No. 2 seed in last year's tournament under new coach Frank Haith before falling in the first round to Norfolk State.

Both the Razorbacks and Tigers enter Saturday coming off their first road wins of the season and eager to secure another win and take one more step toward postseason play.