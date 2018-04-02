Andert Voted HAAC Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist University goalkeeper Brittany Andert was chosen as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Andert stood strong amid a barrage of shots in the Eagles' only match of the week, a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Columbia College. A junior from St. Peters, Missouri, Andert made 11 saves in 115 minutes of play to help Central Methodist get the 2012 campaign off to a winning start.

Andert will represent the conference for the NAIA awards. Those honors will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon throughout the regular season.