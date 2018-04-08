Devlin arraignment in St. Louis County delayed

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- Michael Devlin will remain jailed in St. Louis County -- instead of Franklin County -- as he awaits arraignment on another set of kidnapping and abuse charges. Devlin was scheduled to be arraigned on St. Louis County charges yesterday, but the hearing was delayed until September 19th. The former pizzeria manager was arrested in January after two missing boys were found at his Kirkwood apartment. Thirteen-year-old Ben Ownby had been abducted four days earlier in Franklin County. Shawn Hornbeck, then 15, had been missing four years after being abducted in rural Washington County. Devlin is expected to remain in the St. Louis County jail until after the arraignment, then return to Franklin County, where he has been held since his arrest.