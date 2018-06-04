Andy Reid Earns a Victory on Familiar Turf

PHILADELPHIA - Andy Reid received a warm welcome during his first return trip to Philadelphia.

Those cheers didn't last long as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to an early lead against the Philadlephia Eagles. The Chiefs took advantage of a fumble by Eagles Wide Receiver Damaris Johnson and kicked a 33-yard field goal.

The chiefs continued to build off of the Eagles mistakes by tipping a pass by Michael Vick and returning it 38-yards for the touchdown. The Eagles answered with a touchdown of their own, but they failed to execute on the two-point conversion.

Heading into the second quarter the Chiefs held the lead 10-6. The second quarter was a busy one for Ryan Succop as he completed two field goals for the Chiefs making it 16-6 heading into the half.

Coming out of the locker room the Chiefs defense was able to force a punt by the Eagles. After the Chiefs were unable to make a successful drive, the Eagles took back possession. They put some points on the board with a 29-yard field goal.

Chiefs Running Back Jamaal Charles started off the fourth quarter with a lead-extending touchdown. Philadelphia responded quickly when LeSean McCoy ran the ball in cutting the Kansas City lead to only seven.

Succop came through again for the Chiefs when he completed another field goal. The score now at a more comfortable 26-16, the Chiefs defense forced an incomplete pass by Vick. With the ball back in their possession Kansas City was able to hold on for the win.