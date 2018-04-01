Angels Hit 4 HRs Off Guthrie in Win Over Royals

ANAHEIM, CA (AP) - Albert Pujols, Howie Kendrick, Josh Hamilton and Mike Trout all homered off Jeremy Guthrie and the Los Angeles Angels handed the shell-shocked right-hander his first loss in a span of 19 starts with a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

The 2010 AL MVP, who batted .212 with 11 RBIs in his first 38 games with the Halos after signing a five-year, $125 million contract in December, drove Guthrie's first pitch to him in the sixth inning far beyond the trees in center field with two out to increase the Angels' to 4-2.

Trout ended the scoring in the seventh with his seventh homer, a towering drive over the double-decker bullpen in left field.

Jason Vargas (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.

Guthrie (5-1) gave up five runs and 11 hits over seven innings.