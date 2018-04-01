'Angels in America' Playwright Kushner at MU

COLUMBIA (AP) - Tony Award-winning playwright Tony Kushner comes to the University of Missouri this week as part of a conference on gays and lesbians in the theater.

Kushner's play "Angels in America" chronicles the early AIDS crisis in New York City and won both a Tony and Pulitzer Prize in 1993.

Theater professor David Crespy will interview Kushner at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the university's Rhynsburger Theatre.

The first part of Kushner's two-part play will be performed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the campus theater. The first part of the play will also be performed the following Thursday according to Charles E. Willis, the MU Theatre Coordinator of Adverstising and Promotions.

A free reading of the play is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Ticket information and additional details on the academic conference can be found online.

Picture courtesy of the Steven Barclay Agency.