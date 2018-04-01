Angry Parent Prompts School Lockdown

FREDERICKTOWN (AP) - An eastern Missouri man could face charges for misuse of 911 after a call that prompted a school lockdown that lasted nearly the entire school day.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. reports that a parent in the Fredericktown School District told 911 operators on Thursday that his child stole or moved a dolly and other items. The angry father threatened to go to the school to find out where his items were.

That prompted a lockdown that began at 10:30 a.m. and lasted until nearly 2 p.m. Police remained on all three of the district's campuses until the end of the school day.

School officials say students and faculty were not threatened but the lockdown was deemed necessary as a precaution.