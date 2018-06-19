Anheuser-Busch, Craft Brewer Settle Suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. has removed its "Hold my beer and watch this" videos from its Bud Light YouTube page, and the craft brewer that sued over use of the phrase has dropped the legal action.

Big Sky Brewing Co. of Missoula, Mont., sued Anheuser-Busch in December, saying it had a trademark for the phrase "Hold my beer and watch this," and had used the slogan since 2004.

Big Sky dropped the suit on Wednesday in exchange for Anheuser-Busch removing the videos, created by actor John Krasinski of TV's The Office and his business partner. There was no financial settlement.

The videos, which debuted in early December, were popular - they had millions of views before being taken down on Jan. 15.