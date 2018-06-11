Anheuser Busch Criticized

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Attorneys general in 29 states are urging Anheuser-Busch to issue warnings about the risks of mixing alcohol with caffeinated energy drinks, such as its new "Spykes" flavored malt beverage drink. In a letter to the company, state officials accused the St. Louis-based beer company of marketing Spykes and other products to underage drinkers and not doing enough to deter minors from their products. It's the latest criticism of Spykes, two-ounce bottles of flavored malt beverage meant to be mixed with beer or other drinks, or consumed as a shot. Packaged in colorful bottles and four flavors: Lime, mango, melon and hot chocolate. Spykes holds 12 percent alcohol by volume. So far, no comment from Anheuser-Busch.