Anheuser-Busch Hopes New Ads Spike Sales

But the ads aren't going to be for Budweiser. They are part of Anheuser-Busch's new campaign to promote all beer brands over other drinks like wine and spirits. The ads ask celebrities who they would like to share a beer with. Spike Lee says he'd like to share a brew with late Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson. Anheuser-Busch has been facing stagnant beer sales as consumers turn to trendy cocktails and wine. While the new ads are free advertising for Anheuser-Busch's competitors, the company stands to benefit the most as the nation's biggest brewer.