Anheuser-Busch Lobbying Targets Underage Drinking Bill

Anheuser-Busch Company says it's committed to fighting alcohol abuse, but the St. Louis-based brewer is working against a measure in Congress that would combat underage drinking. The company objects to language in the bill that calls for a ban on alcohol ads during broadcasts of college sporting events. Even though the language is in the bill's introduction and is not legally binding, Anheuser-Busch president August Busch IV says it damages his industry. Mothers Against Drunk Driving says Anheuser-Busch is focused on its bottom line instead of alcohol-abuse prevention. The Stop Underage Drinking Act would fund community and college campus efforts to curb alcohol consumption, but the alcoholic beverage industry has delayed it because of the college ad ban.