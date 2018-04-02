Anheuser-Busch opens small batch brewery for employees

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch has had worldwide success with its own beer recipes, and now the company is giving its St. Louis workers an opportunity to develop their own.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that a long-vacant building that once housed starting and fermenting operations recently opened as a small batch brewery, dubbed "Star Shop Brewery."

Star shop brewmaster Dusty Rhodes says employees first identify the kind of beer they want to brew. Then, they select from more than a dozen kinds of hops and several kinds of malts. After that, they mill the grain in a grinder.

Eight fermenters can be filled with mixes of water, malt, hops and yeast. Employees have spent several hours since the brewery opened making 7-to 10-gallon batches that are served on-site after aging.