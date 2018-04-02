Anheuser-Busch Wants Brewers To Form Partnership

At a meeting next week of the Beer Institute trade group, Anheuser-Busch will lay out its plan to promote beer in same way beef, cotton or other commodities are advertised. The company says brewers must work together to fight off increasingly popular drinks like wine and hard alcohol. The proposal is unusual for an industry where companies often insult each other by name in advertising. A spokesman for Milwaukee-based competitor Miller Brewing said the plan sounds good, but Miller will continue to try and take customers away from Anheuser-Busch.