Animal Control Removes Horse From Farm

ROCHEPORT - Boone County Animal Control officers removed a 21-year-old horse from its owner in Rocheport yesterday. The Columbia Tribune reported the owner, Michael Gray, was cited for failure to provide care for the horse. According to the article, the horse appeared to be dying and will be euthanized because of its injuries.

The animal was confiscated from Gray's farm through a search-and-seizure warrant. Mike Whitworth, Gray's attorney, said in the article that the horse was given proper care.