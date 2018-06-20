Animal Control Takes 16 Animals from Home

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 27 2012 Jun 27, 2012 Wednesday, June 27, 2012 1:32:00 PM CDT June 27, 2012 in News
By: Alex Dunn
loading

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Animal Control seized more than a dozen animals from a suspected puppy mill Wednesday afternoon. Animal Control determined the Boone County residence wasn't a puppy mill, but ended up taking all the animals from the home, including 14 dogs and two cats. The couple of the residence received a summons for animal cruelty and neglect.

Mike Perkins of Boone County Sheriff's Department says, "[Animal Control] received some information that the animals may have been neglected or abused inside the home."

One of the residents, Bill Turner says this is absolutely false. 

"Animal control had told me there had been an accusation of a puppy mill being run and they wanted to see what dogs had tags and which dogs didn't," he said.

Turner says his girlfriend, a mute diagnosed with seizures, was training three therapy dogs to understand sign language. He also alluded to a previous run-in with Animal Control 20 years ago when he adopted a horse that later died.

The couple will meet in municipal court on July 16th. Boone County Animal Control said the investigation is ongoing.

More News

Grid
List

14 pounds of pot, guns, cash seized in Cole County
14 pounds of pot, guns, cash seized in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force seized 14 pounds of marijuana, four... More >>
46 minutes ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parks could be under new control if recommendation goes through
Jefferson City parks could be under new control if recommendation goes through
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department could see some major changes in authority if a recommendation... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:16:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Lawyer: Texts show Greitens' staffers' use of secretive app
Lawyer: Texts show Greitens' staffers' use of secretive app
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney suing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his staffers says recently uncovered texts show... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

MU professor warns consumers about sharing medical information online
MU professor warns consumers about sharing medical information online
COLUMBIA- A study conducted by an MU professor shows sensitive medical information could be put in the wrong hands without... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

UM system works together on new science research building
UM system works together on new science research building
COLUMBIA - MU hosted a summit on Wednesday to discuss ideas about a new research building with the other UM... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in Eldon barber shop assault
Police arrest suspect in Eldon barber shop assault
ELDON - Police in Eldon arrested a suspect Wednesday for an assault at a barber shop. Officers responded to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Police searching for armed suspect near Vandiver Drive
Police searching for armed suspect near Vandiver Drive
COLUMBIA - Authorities said they were looking for a man near Vandiver Drive who was considered armed and dangerous. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Callaway County emergency crews preparing to move into new building
Callaway County emergency crews preparing to move into new building
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County emergency officials are getting some new digs. Crews will soon move into a new... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Trash collectors 'beat the heat' with summer pickup schedule
Trash collectors 'beat the heat' with summer pickup schedule
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are doing whatever it takes to stay cool during the summer. That includes trash... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

McCaskill's husband invested in hedge fund tied to Caymans
McCaskill's husband invested in hedge fund tied to Caymans
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Four years after Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill co-sponsored legislation targeting tax havens such as the Cayman... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 1:49:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Judge denies Ferguson lawmaker's bid to run for state senate
Judge denies Ferguson lawmaker's bid to run for state senate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has turned down a Ferguson lawmaker's attempt to run for a seat in the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
FERGUSON (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:02:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Truman VA will build a home for veterans' families
Truman VA will build a home for veterans' families
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman VA Hospital is building a home to ease the burden of travel for veterans... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
FAYETTE - City leaders are working toward a solution for its volunteer-based fire department. The Fayette Board of Aldermen... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:44:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 8:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 73°
10pm 72°
11pm 72°
12am 71°