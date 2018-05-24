Animal health effort in Kansas and Missouri notes 10 years

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nearly 1,000 people are gathering in Kansas City to celebrate the 10th anniversary of an Animal Health Corridor that stretches from Manhattan, Kansas, to Columbia.

The Kansas City Star reports the corridor has become a business site for more than 300 companies devoted to animal health. The companies' projects include such things as earlier identification of sick cattle and developing drugs and diagnostics for animals.

A 10th anniversary dinner is scheduled for Monday night, with an investor showcase on Tuesday.

A consultant found last year that companies with a business location in the corridor represent 75 percent of the worldwide sales of animal health products and diagnostics. That's about $19 billion of total global sales of $25.2 billion.