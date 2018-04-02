Animal May Have Started Warehouse Fire

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A fire that damaged an eastern Missouri warehouse may have been caused by an animal that got into an electrical panel.

The Washington Missourian reports that an unidentified animal managed to get into the electric panel of a warehouse owned by CG Power Systems in Washington. A resident called authorities at 1:20 a.m. Friday to say she saw smoke and could smell burning rubber. Firefighters determined the source was a large electrical panel inside the building.

That's where firefighters found the animal, which was dead.

There was heavy smoke but damage was confined to the electrical box. No one was hurt.