Animal Neglect Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

GLENALLEN (AP) - A southeast Missouri man faces charges of animal abuse and animal neglect after a horse died and two other animals were found on his property in poor condition. Larry Hottel of Glenallen could face up to a year in jail if convicted. An autopsy showed the horse starved. It had dirt and rocks in its bowels. An investigation began when a witness told authorities she drove past a horse, a pony and a llama that appeared to be neglected in a fenced-in area. Hottel was ordered to have the animals checked by a veterinarian. But the horse died Friday. Authorities say hay, water and feed were not provided to the animals. Hottel did not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.