Animal Rescue Groups Reach Out to Pets Affected by Storms

TANEY COUNTY - Animal rescue groups in Southwest Missouri are working long hours to assist pets affected by last week's storms. Taney County Animal Control officers are distributing pet supplies to people who lost their homes in the tornadoes. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals teamed up with PetSmart to provide the funding. Officials have also set up sites where people can look for their lost pets.